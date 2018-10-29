Alex Kennedy: Malcolm Brogdon, Justin Anderson, Garrett…
Alex Kennedy: Malcolm Brogdon, Justin Anderson, Garrett Temple, Joe Harris and Anthony Tolliver launched “Hoops2o,” a program to bring clean water to East African communities. They’re raising money for wells and hope to raise $225,000 this season. Love it @Justin Anderson, @Garrett Temple, @Anthony Tolliver!
October 29, 2018 | 3:32 pm EDT Update
Michael Scotto: The Denver Nuggets will exercise the team’s fourth-year option on Malik Beasley, The Athletic has learned. pic.twitter.com/USsyEueFTV
Erik Horne: Billy Donovan said Hamidou Diallo was very apologetic about missing Sunday’s walkthrough. “It wasn’t malicious or intentional, but him understanding the importance of being reliable, responsible in those situations is really important.”