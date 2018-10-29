The goal of The Starting Five is to raise $225,000 to b…
October 29, 2018 | 4:41 pm EDT Update
Justin Anderson was sleeping when he was traded from the 76ers to the Atlanta Hawks. He was in Indiana that July day, rehabbing after surgery on his left leg to address recurring shin splints.
When the massage therapist was finished and washing her hands, she mentioned that Anderson’s phone had been making a lot of noise. “My phone was on vibrate and off to the side and she said, ‘Your phone is blowing up. You might want to check it,’ ” Anderson said after the Hawks’ shootaround Monday morning at the Wells Fargo Center, where they will play the Sixers at 7 p.m.
Anderson answered the video call, and when Drew Hanlen asked, “Are you good?” Anderson assumed he was asking about the rehab. “I said, ‘Yeah, I’m good. I just finished getting a massage, doing my rehab. Everything is good,’ ” Anderson said. “I thought he was just checking on me, making sure everything was going OK. Then he was like, ‘No, dummy. You just got traded.’ “
If former Louisville coach Rick Pitino does indeed pursue a return to the NBA, Thunder coach Billy Donovan said he thinks he would be “great.” “He’s a great people person,” said Donovan, who both played for and coached under Pitino. “Obviously he has a wealth of experience in the NBA.”
The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have promoted John Beaven to Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales and Services and Raymond Ridder to Senior Vice President of Communications, the team announced today. Beaven will continue to report to Warriors Chief Revenue Officer Brandon Schneider, with Ridder continuing to report to Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts and Warriors President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Bob Myers.
Other than being an ESPN analyst, Jalen Rose also works tirelessly to serve his local community. The retired NBA player opened in September 2011 the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy (JRLA), an open enrollment, tuition-free public charter high school in Northwest Detroit. It serves 400 students in ninth through 12 grade from metro Detroit with a 9-16 model, in which students are supported not only through high school graduation but through college graduation via a college success team that works with current students and alumni.
Jalen Rose: We have a leadership course. We teach young people about decision-making, problem-solving, sex, drugs, violence, gangs and etiquette. [Our school] has advisory, where we get to know our scholars up-close and personal, [including] what makes them tick and their interests; we try to steer them in that direction. We’re also unique because while most public schools and charter schools are not open in July, we are.
October 29, 2018 | 4:21 pm EDT Update
The usually outgoing and talkative Kanter gave short answers when he was asked about coming off the bench after Friday’s blowout loss to the Warriors, saying he was just going to “lead the second unit.”