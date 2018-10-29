Alex Kennedy: Vince Carter is 41 years old and he can s…
Alex Kennedy: Vince Carter is 41 years old and he can still do this:
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
October 29, 2018 | 7:39 pm EDT Update
Will Guillory: Alvin Gentry says Jahlil Okafor will move into the starting lineup and Julius Randle will head back to the bench
Harrison Wind: Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry pregame: “To me, Gary Harris is one of the most underrated guys in the league.”
Duvalier Johnson: Malone said his message has been “its about us and holding ourself to a higher standard than we have in the past.” He said the leaders have embraced it. #Nuggets
Harrison Wind: Isaiah Thomas walking by at the end of Michael Malone’s pregame availability: “Give me a shoutout coach!” Malone: “I just want to say Isaiah Thomas is working so hard and I love that guy.”
Mark Medina: Is there such a thing as a bad shot for Steph Curry? Steve Kerr: “No. There’s no such thing as a bad shot. He can take whatever shot he wants.” Kerr added, “There is an occasion where I feel like maybe I should reign him in. Then I quickly realize that’s a bad idea.”
October 29, 2018 | 7:22 pm EDT Update
Kevin O’Connor: The 2019-20 NBA season will move back one week next year and begin October 22, per league sources. This means the playoffs will also begin a week later. The change is to prevent opening night from occurring too early moving forward each year. The FIBA World Cup was also a factor.