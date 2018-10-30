USA Today Sports

Atlanta Hawk forward Justin Anderson is joining four ot…

October 30, 2018 | 5:29 am EDT Update
“You seen the coverage around LeBron’s free agency and I knew that that type of attention would come and playing in a small market where nobody [outside of Oklahoma City] really came to see us, unless it was a huge game, it’s a lot to take in,” Durant said. “I feel like I learned from that situation. Back then, I didn’t let it bleed onto the basketball court. I just didn’t know what was coming. “Now I have a good idea of what’s coming from fans, from media, just people who love free agency. That’s the thing now, that’s a part of the game. People love just that side.”
2 hours ago via The Athletic

Storyline: Kevin Durant Free Agency
The only commitment that Durant is willing to make on the record is that he will never again be purchased at a discount price. Durant wants all of the money he’s earned by elevating himself into the discussion as the game’s best player (LeBron James is usually where the debate begins and ends, but is the gap between them that great, especially when defense — which James plays sporadically — is taken into consideration? That’s a discussion for another day).
2 hours ago via The Athletic

At this point, the Wizards are highly likely to promote a player from within to fill that final roster spot, according to multiple people familiar with the situation. The Wizards have several directions they can go if they do pick an in-house player. They could promote one of their players on two-way contracts, Jordan McRae or Devin Robinson. Or, they could negotiate an NBA contract with a player from their G-League team.
2 hours ago via Yahoo! Sports

