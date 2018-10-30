Atlanta Hawk forward Justin Anderson is joining four ot…
October 30, 2018 | 5:29 am EDT Update
“You seen the coverage around LeBron’s free agency and I knew that that type of attention would come and playing in a small market where nobody [outside of Oklahoma City] really came to see us, unless it was a huge game, it’s a lot to take in,” Durant said. “I feel like I learned from that situation. Back then, I didn’t let it bleed onto the basketball court. I just didn’t know what was coming. “Now I have a good idea of what’s coming from fans, from media, just people who love free agency. That’s the thing now, that’s a part of the game. People love just that side.”
The only commitment that Durant is willing to make on the record is that he will never again be purchased at a discount price. Durant wants all of the money he’s earned by elevating himself into the discussion as the game’s best player (LeBron James is usually where the debate begins and ends, but is the gap between them that great, especially when defense — which James plays sporadically — is taken into consideration? That’s a discussion for another day).
He seems so loyal to New Orleans, but hiring Rich Paul (LeBron’s agent from Klutch Sports) was a major red flag for the Pelicans. The Lakers seem like the no-brainer move, either via trade this summer or free agency in two summers.
Earlier this month, the Knicks waived Noah even though he had two years left on his contract. Two weeks into the season, Noah is still without a team. Asked if he would want to play for the Bulls again, Noah hesitated. “It’s a tough question,” he said.
He remains optimistic, however, that he’ll play in the NBA again. “I’m staying ready and focused,” said Noah, who’s working out “a couple of times” a day. “[Just] waiting if something good comes along.”
At this point, the Wizards are highly likely to promote a player from within to fill that final roster spot, according to multiple people familiar with the situation. The Wizards have several directions they can go if they do pick an in-house player. They could promote one of their players on two-way contracts, Jordan McRae or Devin Robinson. Or, they could negotiate an NBA contract with a player from their G-League team.
Thompson went 14-for-24 from beyond the arc and 18-for-29 from the field, racking up 52 points in 27 minutes while raining down shots from all over the floor. After his struggles to start the season, both Thompson and his teammates were ready for him to break out — and he did so in record-breaking fashion. “I just knew I was due for a big night,” Thompson said. “I just knew it.”
KC Johnson: Klay Thompson: “Even before I went out in the second half, Steph looked at the box score and said, ‘Go get it.’ That just shows you the unselfishness of him.”