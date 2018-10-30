George averaged 23.3 points and 11.2 rebounds during th…
George averaged 23.3 points and 11.2 rebounds during the 2007-08 season for Knight High, leading them to a 23-9 record. He was named the 2008 Golden League Most Valuable Player and selected to the 2008 Los Angeles Daily News All-Area Boys’ basketball team. “I vividly remember playing against Paul George,” said Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon, who went to a neighboring high school, Lancaster High. “He dunked on one of my teammates, so you can never forget that. We all knew he was the one who was about to get out.”
October 30, 2018 | 2:09 pm EDT Update
Wizards adding Chasson Randle
Shams Charania: Sources on @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: The Washington Wizards are planning to sign guard Chasson Randle to a contract. He will be the 14th player on standard roster.
Per The Wall Stree Journal, “He’s sort of perfect for the modern NBA,” said Rockets general manager Daryl Morey. The Rockets invested the most amount of money ever spent on a second-round draft pick to make sure they secured his NBA rights from another team. That was in 2009. They’ve been waiting for him ever since. “We paid $2.5 million,” Morey said, “for the best player not in the NBA.”
Daryl Morey: Will history repeat itself? Arvydas Sabonis, the “best international player” of his generation came to the @NBA when he was 31 years old. Sergio Llull will be 31 next season.
With Love expected to be sidelined for an extended period, that puts even more pressure on Sexton. No, it’s not on him to shoulder that burden alone. It’s too early to demand that. As Larry Nance Jr. said, no one in Cleveland’s locker room can replace Love — a walking double-double who commands a defense’s full attention. Just more disarray. “We gotta pick up his load just because he brings so much to the game and so much to our team,” Sexton said. “We just gotta make sure we step up and fill those shoes.”
Ian Begley: David Fizdale says Kevin Knox will not play tomorrow against Indiana but will travel with the team for Friday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. Knox did some non-contact drills in practice on Tuesday.
October 30, 2018 | 1:44 pm EDT Update
Cavaliers to host 2022 All-Star Game
Cleveland is about to land another major event. Multiple sources have told Crain’s that the NBA and the Cleveland Cavaliers soon will announce that Quicken Loans Arena will host an NBA All-Star Game. The announcement, sources said, could occur as soon as Thursday, Nov. 1. The earliest the NBA All-Star festivities could be held at The Q is 2022. In December 2016, when The Q’s transformation plan was first unveiled, the league said it looked forward to hosting its “week of NBA All-Star events in Cleveland in the near future.” The announcement, the league said, would be contingent upon the completion of The Q’s renovation project.