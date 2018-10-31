Joe Vardon: And that’s it. No more winless NBA teams.…
Joe Vardon: And that’s it. No more winless NBA teams. Cavs 136, Hawks 124. Rodney Hood, 26 points
October 30, 2018 | 9:35 pm EDT Update
Sean Cunningham: The Sacramento Kings win their 4th consecutive game with tonight’s victory in Orlando; their 5th win in last 6 games to improve to 5-3 on the season. Last time Sacramento won 4 straight games was 2016-17 season (2/8/17 – 2/14/17).
Eric Smith: New Raptor record for Kawhi Leonard…6 consecutive 20+ point games to begin his #raptors run. Passes Rudy Gay. Leonard with 21 points and counting. Toronto up by 23 with 4:30 to go in Q3 on @FAN590 … #rtz #SmithAndJones
Rod Boone: Final: @Hornets 125, Heat 113: Vintage Tony Parker with 24 points and 11 assists. Nic and Malik finished with 20 points apiece. Kemba had 19. Oklahoma City is up next for Hornets on Thursday.
Tim Reynolds: Dwyane Wade has 10 3s in his last three games. (Has four tonight with 3:20 left) That matches his most in any three-game regular-season span of his career; the first two came during the 2008-09 season. (Note: He did have 13 in a 3-game span in the 2010 playoffs.)
Tim Reynolds: I know this is a different NBA, but this is the first time in 26 years that the Heat have allowed 123 or more points in back-to-back games.
October 30, 2018 | 9:01 pm EDT Update
A league source said Monday the Sixers hadn’t decided if they’re going to exercise the $2.03 million third-year team option on his contract. The team likes Korkmaz’s scoring ability but is unsure about retaining him. It might try to trade him.
A source said Korkmaz wants to be traded over lack of playing time. He would not confirm nor deny that on Tuesday. “First of all, I want to see what the team is going to say to me,” Korkmaz said. “I’m waiting for them to tell me, ‘We are going to pick up your option’ [or] ‘We are not going to pick up your option.’ Then I want to think about it. I want to play. I just want to play.”