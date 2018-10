Rachel Nichols: Spoke to Jimmy Butler, who told me he plans to sit out of tonight’s Wolves game “because my body is hurting” after he missed nearly all of training camp. He said he doesn’t want to see any soreness escalate into injury as he continues to seek resolution to his situation with Minnesota. He strongly pushed back on any idea he is sitting out tonight as a protest and confirmed Adrian Wojnarowski’s report that plans to fly with the team to Oakland and play against Golden State. He said he plans to be in the arena for tonight’s game as well.