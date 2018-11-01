Vince Carter: That’s unbelievable D-Rose 50, wow keep…
Vince Carter: That’s unbelievable D-Rose 50, wow keep ballin’...
November 1, 2018 | 5:14 am EDT Update
One interesting name being discussed by executives as a possible future coach in Cleveland is Avery Johnson. For years, owner Dan Gilbert has been interested in reaching into the college ranks to get a big-name coach, and he has made offers to Tom Izzo, Bill Self and John Calipari. Johnson, in his fourth year at Alabama, isn’t in that same category but has plenty of NBA experience. More importantly, he has a strong connection to Cavs rookie Collin Sexton, who played for Johnson last year.
Sources familiar with the situation insist the Sixers’ interest in Butler has been overstated throughout the process. High-ranking members of the front office have noted Butler’s clashing with the young pieces surrounding him in Minnesota, primarily Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, and remain wary of introducing Butler’s personality into a locker room and culture they have spent years building under head coach Brett Brown, as PhillyVoice reported in mid-September.
Butler and his representative continue to express frustration in what they believe is Minnesota’s inaction in honoring Butler’s trade request, and they have been pushing owner Glen Taylor to speed up the process, sources said.
Butler showed up to the team’s shootaround on Wednesday morning, but did not participate, sources said. After the session was over, he had a brief conversation with coach and president Tom Thibodeau about his decision and declined interview requests.
Several Wolves players just shook their heads as they left the arena in the morning, facing another day full of Butler drama. Jeff Teague also missed the game against the Jazz with a knee injury.
The Lakers would definitely love a shot at pairing him with LeBron James. But the expectation across the league is that Thompson will re-sign with Golden State. Executives I’ve spoken with said they would be shocked if Thompson left the Warriors.