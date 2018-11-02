Sean Cunningham: The Sacramento Kings have won five str…
Sean Cunningham: The Sacramento Kings have won five straight games for the first time since the 2015-16 season, after tonight’s 146-115 win in Atlanta. They’re now owners of a 6-3 record & their 6th win in Atlanta ever – first since 2005-06 season.
November 1, 2018 | 10:02 pm EDT Update
James Ham: New career highs across the board for De’Aaron Fox. 31 points (best was 26) 14 assists (best was 10) 10 rebounds (best was 9)
Duvalier Johnson: Malone on Hernangomez;”When Juancho plays he plays extremely hard, you don’t have to worry about that, you know what you’re going to get and obviously tonight you saw the best of everything about Juancho.” #Nuggets
Duvalier Johnson: Malone said Hernangomez was singled out last night in Chicago even though he didn’t play. Said that he was supporting teammates in every huddle and that shows his maturity.
Kerry Eggers: Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry on #Blazers: “They do the same thing every year — play great basketball and make the playoffs. Terry (Stotts) always does a great job. They have a backcourt as good as anybody’s. You have to play really good basketball to beat them.”