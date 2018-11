Russell took decades to forgive the city of Boston for what he believed was betrayal and mistreatment. Cousy never publicly supported Russell. Perhaps the greatest guard-center tandem of all time didn’t really get along well during those years. “Unfortunately, we didn’t bond,” Cousy said during a recent appearance at Holy Cross, his alma mater. “I bonded with Chuck Cooper, the first black player that the Celtics drafted. We roomed together that first year. I didn’t see Chuck [as a race]. I saw Chuck as a basketball player. He was 6-foot-8, different colored eyes, different color here and oh yeah, his skin was a little different, literally because he was very light skinned. I never saw him as a black basketball player. I wasn’t naïve.”