USA Today Sports

The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has recalled guard/fo…

More HoopsHype Rumors
November 4, 2018 | 4:53 pm EST Update
A few years ago, Bob Cousy, 90, said he decided to research more about race and social issues and he read the Ta-Nehisi Coates book “Between the World and Me,” which is a letter from the author to his son about how to survive and cope with being African-American in the United States. After reading, Cousy decided to pen a letter to his former teammate, Bill Russell, about their severed relationship. Cousy’s regrets are detailed in Gary Pomerantz’s “The Last Pass,” which details Cousy’s quest to make amends with Russell nearly 55 years after their final game together in Boston.
7 mins ago via Boston Globe

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Russell took decades to forgive the city of Boston for what he believed was betrayal and mistreatment. Cousy never publicly supported Russell. Perhaps the greatest guard-center tandem of all time didn’t really get along well during those years. “Unfortunately, we didn’t bond,” Cousy said during a recent appearance at Holy Cross, his alma mater. “I bonded with Chuck Cooper, the first black player that the Celtics drafted. We roomed together that first year. I didn’t see Chuck [as a race]. I saw Chuck as a basketball player. He was 6-foot-8, different colored eyes, different color here and oh yeah, his skin was a little different, literally because he was very light skinned. I never saw him as a black basketball player. I wasn’t naïve.”
7 mins ago via Boston Globe

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Bob Cousy: “In Russell’s case, I think it was a personality thing, we never did bond. We played together seven years. Years later, I’m sitting there saying I should have shared his pain more. I was the man. I was the hero of the media. I could pretty much if I wanted to, speak out, but I’ve never been a soap box person. I tried to share my opinion with example. Mentored three young men in three or four years at the time, and two of the three were African-American kids. That was my way to express how I felt.”
7 mins ago via Boston Globe

, , Uncategorized

, ,

November 4, 2018 | 4:13 pm EST Update
Home