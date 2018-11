But his most valuable asset was the experience — he has been an NBA champion, Defensive Player of the Year, All-Star and Olympic gold medalist during his 18-year career — that made him an admired leader in the Suns locker room. Young stars Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton both referred to Chandler as a “big brother,” and Chandler embraced that role at this point of his career. “Everything that I’ve dealt with on and off the court, he’s been right there for me,” Booker said. “Really special person in my life. … The things that you see from the outside, it’s the truth.” Added Chandler: “It’s a lot of love. I want nothing but the best for (Booker and Ayton), because they are the future. They’re not only the future of this franchise, they’re future faces in the league. So I feel like it’s my duty to pass the torch along.”