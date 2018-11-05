John Collins has not yet resume practice so the Hawks f…
John Collins has not yet resume practice so the Hawks forward will continue to be sidelined by a left ankle injury. The second-year forward has yet to appear in a game this season due to the injury. His return is not imminent, according to a person familiar with the situation. Collins was to be re-evaluated Monday and will miss several more games.
November 5, 2018 | 1:28 pm EST Update
Now Phoenix will need somebody new to take on that vocal presence, after the organization and Chandler officially reached an agreement Sunday to buy out the majority of the $13.6 million remaining on his contract. “(Chandler) really just commands a lot of attention, a lot of respect,” said big man Richaun Holmes, who has taken over Chandler’s backup center minutes. “That’s something he shared with me. … This is the most I’ve ever talked in my career, so he definitely left an imprint.”
But his most valuable asset was the experience — he has been an NBA champion, Defensive Player of the Year, All-Star and Olympic gold medalist during his 18-year career — that made him an admired leader in the Suns locker room. Young stars Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton both referred to Chandler as a “big brother,” and Chandler embraced that role at this point of his career. “Everything that I’ve dealt with on and off the court, he’s been right there for me,” Booker said. “Really special person in my life. … The things that you see from the outside, it’s the truth.” Added Chandler: “It’s a lot of love. I want nothing but the best for (Booker and Ayton), because they are the future. They’re not only the future of this franchise, they’re future faces in the league. So I feel like it’s my duty to pass the torch along.”
Celtics: Asked why the Nuggets have such a great home record recently, Al Horford responds without hesitation, “Altitude.” He said there’s no getting around it: visiting players feel it and need to battle through it.
Erik Horne: Paul George on four-game winning streak, what’s changed defensively, says Thunder is playing with “a different energy, a different swagger.” pic.twitter.com/RRcpm0bR6p