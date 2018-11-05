USA Today Sports

John Collins has not yet resume practice so the Hawks f…

12 mins ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution

November 5, 2018 | 1:28 pm EST Update
Now Phoenix will need somebody new to take on that vocal presence, after the organization and Chandler officially reached an agreement Sunday to buy out the majority of the $13.6 million remaining on his contract. “(Chandler) really just commands a lot of attention, a lot of respect,” said big man Richaun Holmes, who has taken over Chandler’s backup center minutes. “That’s something he shared with me. … This is the most I’ve ever talked in my career, so he definitely left an imprint.”
11 mins ago via The Athletic

But his most valuable asset was the experience — he has been an NBA champion, Defensive Player of the Year, All-Star and Olympic gold medalist during his 18-year career — that made him an admired leader in the Suns locker room. Young stars Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton both referred to Chandler as a “big brother,” and Chandler embraced that role at this point of his career. “Everything that I’ve dealt with on and off the court, he’s been right there for me,” Booker said. “Really special person in my life. … The things that you see from the outside, it’s the truth.” Added Chandler: “It’s a lot of love. I want nothing but the best for (Booker and Ayton), because they are the future. They’re not only the future of this franchise, they’re future faces in the league. So I feel like it’s my duty to pass the torch along.”
11 mins ago via The Athletic

