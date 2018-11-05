USA Today Sports

1 hour ago via JLin7

November 5, 2018 | 5:57 pm EST Update
Beal wants action. He previously described Trump as a “clown” and admitted that living in D.C. and becoming a young father had steered him toward taking a more outspoken approach on social matters. And while some prominent NBA names such as Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich have voiced meaningful opinions ahead of Tuesday’s vote, Beal urged his fellow players not to spurn the opportunity to maximize the positive policy the league has toward encouraging free speech.
“Most definitely it is important for us to make our voice heard,” Beal said. “ … everybody looks at us as role models and these icons, but we are citizens, we pay our taxes just like everybody else. We put our shoes on just (like) everybody else. We are not much different. It is just our incomes that are different. We are all human beings, we all have rights, and basketball is not going to be here forever. Our union and our league stands behind us if we are going to (speak out). No knock on the NFL, but the NBA is always supportive in what we believe is right and what we believe is wrong.
November 5, 2018 | 5:45 pm EST Update
