“Most definitely it is important for us to make our voice heard,” Beal said. “ … everybody looks at us as role models and these icons, but we are citizens, we pay our taxes just like everybody else. We put our shoes on just (like) everybody else. We are not much different. It is just our incomes that are different. We are all human beings, we all have rights, and basketball is not going to be here forever. Our union and our league stands behind us if we are going to (speak out). No knock on the NFL, but the NBA is always supportive in what we believe is right and what we believe is wrong