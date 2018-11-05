Chris Vivlamore: Hawks list Taurean Prince as doubtful …
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks list Taurean Prince as doubtful for tomorrow’s game at Hornets. Right ankle sprain.
November 5, 2018 | 5:57 pm EST Update
The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed Larry Drew to a new head coaching contract. The announcement was made from Cleveland Clinic Courts on Monday, November 5 by Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman.
“We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Coach Drew to continue leading the team on the court. He brings important experience and many qualities that we expect to translate well with our team as the head coach,” said Altman. “We’re looking forward to the ways he can impact the team and help our players continue to grow and find success.”
Mike Vorkunov: Tim Hardaway Jr. is sore. He’ll be active and they’ll warm him up and seems like a game-time decision. Kevin Knox is being evaluated, and that’s where Knicks stand with him for tonight.
Beal wants action. He previously described Trump as a “clown” and admitted that living in D.C. and becoming a young father had steered him toward taking a more outspoken approach on social matters. And while some prominent NBA names such as Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich have voiced meaningful opinions ahead of Tuesday’s vote, Beal urged his fellow players not to spurn the opportunity to maximize the positive policy the league has toward encouraging free speech.
“Most definitely it is important for us to make our voice heard,” Beal said. “ … everybody looks at us as role models and these icons, but we are citizens, we pay our taxes just like everybody else. We put our shoes on just (like) everybody else. We are not much different. It is just our incomes that are different. We are all human beings, we all have rights, and basketball is not going to be here forever. Our union and our league stands behind us if we are going to (speak out). No knock on the NFL, but the NBA is always supportive in what we believe is right and what we believe is wrong.
“I didn’t really realize the importance of everything until I had my son,” said Beal, whose son Bradley Jr. was born in July. “I think a lot about the type of country he will be growing up in and the kind of life he will have and how I will have to teach him differently about how I was raised.”
November 5, 2018 | 5:45 pm EST Update
Joe Vardon: No Cavs assistant was given additional security as part of Drew deal. He’ll get a buyout if they don’t want him to be coach next season