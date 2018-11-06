Rod Boone: The Hawks are starting rookie Kevin Huerter …
Rod Boone: The Hawks are starting rookie Kevin Huerter with Taurean Prince out tonight. Coach Lloyd Pierce was asked why Huerter: “I wanted to start three rookies,” he joked.
November 6, 2018 | 5:55 pm EST Update
Jay King: Kyrie Irving on his fine: “Well deserved.” Took full responsibility for his actions, but also noted of Jamal Murray, “You just don’t play basketball like that. … it’s just petty, it’s immature. But we’ll see him again though.”
Jay King: Kyrie Irving called Jamal Murray a “thirsty player” for going after 50 points on the final possession last night.
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed center Tyson Chandler, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka.
“Having observed our roster for the first 10 games of this young season, one of the areas that Earvin and I discussed with Luke that we desired to upgrade is interior defense and rebounding,” said Pelinka. “In Tyson Chandler we addressed that need, and so much more. We are excited that Tyson will bring championship-level experience to our Lakers team that will solidify our veteran leadership and help positively shape our young core. We are thrilled for Tyson to join us as we progress towards our ultimate goals as a team.”
November 6, 2018 | 5:36 pm EST Update
Jay King: Marcus Smart said the Celtics are nowhere near where they want to be. “And we know that. And we have to fix that.”