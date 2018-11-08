"I can just remember from the Indiana game (last week) …
“I can just remember from the Indiana game (last week) how many opportunities I had to take over and put my name on the game, and I didn’t take advantage of that,” he said. “I just wanted to make sure that we did a good job of executing down the stretch and try to put the game in my hands and on my shoulders.” Hardaway scored 27 of his 34 points in the second half, reserve Enes Kanter added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and the Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks 112-107 on Wednesday night.
November 8, 2018 | 9:02 am EST Update
Terry Rozier trade unlikely
Meanwhile, the Celtics as a team and Rozier have stumbled at times over the course of a 6-4 start, with Rozier playing to his usual skillset from both a positive and negative standpoint. Great rebounding, a low turnover rate, solid 3-point shooting are the plusses. Lackluster finishing at the rim (32 percent on 2-point field goals) and a low assist rate remain the main negatives of his game. With seemingly too many mouths to feed on the Celtics bench, Rozier, on the surface, would appear to be a trade candidate if Danny Ainge wanted to shake things up. However, a league source tells Bostonsportsjournal.com that a trade of Rozier during the season is extremely unlikely. A closer look at the factors in play make it easy to see why.
Quietly, at least seven teams have been monitoring Rozier’s status this season, league sources told The Athletic, waiting to see if the Celtics could begin to field trade calls. The Phoenix Suns have aggressively pursued Rozier, even before firing Ryan McDonough as general manager, league sources said.
Teams inquiring about Kemba Walker this offseason received the same message, league sources said: the Hornets are committed to contending for a playoff berth with Walker as the face of the franchise. For now, Michael Jordan has a strong desire to re-sign Walker as a free agent next summer, and teams around the NBA have recognized as much. Walker, a two-time All-Star, is averaging 28.1 points and 5.9 assists in 11 games so far.
The Milwaukee Bucks have petitioned the NBA for an exclusion to clear the remaining $10.5 million on Mirza Teletovic’s contract off the team’s salary cap, league sources told ESPN.
The Bucks are expected to meet the criteria and receive the cap relief based on Teletovic’s career-ending injury. The one-year anniversary of Teletovic’s final game with the Bucks was on Wednesday, clearing the way for the Bucks to apply for $3.5 million in annual cap relief in 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21.
Sexton’s struggles, and how his teammates responded to them, led to head coach Larry Drew addressing that with players. “I actually pulled some guys to the side when we were in Orlando,” Drew said. “That was my exact point — having to be patient with a 19-year-old kid.”
Thompson said he wasn’t one of the players Drew talked to in Orlando. JR Smith wouldn’t confirm one way or the other, but dropped a hint that he was. “It gets frustrating sometimes in the moment, but you have to take a quick flashback and understand he’s still 19 years old,” Smith told cleveland.com. “He’s a young player and he’s going to go through the same situations I was in. For me, I have to look at it I have to be that guy I didn’t have who is trying to push me to be better and make sure I’m on the right path. He’s definitely on his way there. It’s obviously going to take time.”
LeBron James had 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Kyle Kuzma scored six of his 21 points in the final minutes of the Lakers’ 114-110 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. James, Kuzma and Josh Hart played major roles in the Lakers’ third win in four games, but they all directed praise toward Chandler, who joined the Lakers on Tuesday after reaching a buyout agreement with Phoenix. After LA’s savvy basketball fans welcomed Chandler to town with cheers, the veteran provided much of what the Lakers have been lacking this season. “It’s honestly all love,” Chandler said. “I love this city the way they love me. When you’re homegrown from here and going to high school and all that and you’ve had these same fans, and now you represent the jersey that everybody has been cheering for their entire lives, you kind of become one. I’ve been on the other side and played the villain. Now it’s great to be on this side and actually rep them.”