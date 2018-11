Popovich let loose with more pointed criticism while the team watched video of the game Thursday during a rare practice the day after a road game. How angry was Popovich? “I’ve seen my fair share of moments, so this one is kind of up there in the mix just because the stuff we were getting beat at is stuff that we control, not Xs and Os, not necessarily game-skill stuff,” said Patty Mills, the longest-tenured active Spur. “It’s all desire to want to win and hustle plays and discipline stuff – the stuff you talk about even before you talk about basketball.”