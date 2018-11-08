We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that, our miracle baby, arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl! #onelastdance @itsgabrielleu ❤️ ♥️ ♥️ pic.twitter.com/JudAeQlbJ7

— DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 8, 2018