Trae Young believes Curry’s skills and confidence revolutionized the game. Nowadays, point guards like Kemba Walker and Damian Lillard are routinely scoring 30 points a night with loads of pull-up, deep 3s. “Steph has changed the whole league, period,” Young says. “I think it’s a perfect time for a guy like me who’s not the biggest guard in the world but can shoot the ball. He’s made it OK for teams to go out and get those type of guys and play them.”
November 8, 2018 | 4:11 pm EST Update
Anthony Chiang: Pat Riley on where Heat stand in trade market: “We’re not actively pursuing anything, we’re listening. But you have to be part of what’s going on in the conversation in the NBA.”
Popovich let loose with more pointed criticism while the team watched video of the game Thursday during a rare practice the day after a road game. How angry was Popovich? “I’ve seen my fair share of moments, so this one is kind of up there in the mix just because the stuff we were getting beat at is stuff that we control, not Xs and Os, not necessarily game-skill stuff,” said Patty Mills, the longest-tenured active Spur. “It’s all desire to want to win and hustle plays and discipline stuff – the stuff you talk about even before you talk about basketball.”
Being called soft has the Spurs eager to get back on the court, but they don’t play again until Saturday night, when they host Houston. The Spurs are 6-4 after losing two in a row. “Nobody wants to have that type of label on you,” DeMar DeRozan said. “Granted, we played that way last game. But it’s all about how you respond back to that. Man up. That’s motivation there, and we can’t wait to play Saturday.”
Barry Jackson: Wade missed game yesterday because he and Gabrielle Union had baby via surrogate, he announced
Dwyane Wade: We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that, our miracle baby, arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl! #onelastdance @Gabrielle Union ❤️ ♥️ ♥️
One of the newest apartment complexes in the trendy Park Circle area of North Charleston is set to be sold to a group that includes retired NBA great David Robinson. Pollack Shores Real Estate Group and Admiral Capital Group, which Robinson co-founded, announced Thursday they have formed a partnership to purchase The Factory at Garco. The price was not disclosed.
November 8, 2018 | 3:44 pm EST Update
