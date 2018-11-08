The Knicks center, a noted Twitter troll, felt it was u…
The Knicks center, a noted Twitter troll, felt it was uncalled for, especially with the Knicks winning and him dominating Plumlee. “I don’t know who’s running their social media — a high schooler?’’ Kanter said. “I know they’ve been tweeting some crazy stuff. Probably a high schooler. Whoever it is, they should consider anyone [else] for sure because it is terrible.”
November 8, 2018 | 6:31 pm EST Update
Ira Winderman: Dwyane Wade is listed as out for Friday’s game, in the wake of the birth of his daughter. Derrick Jones Jr. also is listed as out due to a bruised right knee. Goran Dragic is questionable due to a sore right knee.
“A catastrophe is in the making in Washington, in our nation’s capital, as it pertains to basketball,” Stephen A. Smith said Thursday on “First Take.” ” . . . The situation with John Wall is so bad I’m getting pictures of John Wall off the court, [where] people are seeing him. They’re bringing up Rosebar, one of the most popular nightclubs, if not the most popular nightclub, in Washington, D.C. They’re talking about off-field habits. John Wall, pay attention!”
Wall apparently was paying attention. The point guard got wind of Smith’s comments and shared a message for his critics during an Instagram Live session from Orlando, where the Wizards will take on the Magic on Friday. “It’s a long season, everybody don’t start off great,” he said. “Keep being a fan, I’m gonna keep hooping. If you don’t like it, you can hike it. Facts!”
A commenter asked why Wall, who was chilling in a hot tub, wasn’t in the gym. “I ain’t in the gym because I just left practice ‘bout an hour or two ago, so now I’m relaxing with my feet up,” Wall said. “But don’t tell the fans I said that. They think I’m supposed to stay in the gym all day.”
November 8, 2018 | 6:00 pm EST Update
Did you still want to be in Toronto? Kyle Lowry: That’s a good question. I just wanted to be where I could win and I was wanted. And it was here. They didn’t trade me, so I guess this was the situation I was going to be in. And as a professional with the situation I am going to be in, I’m going to do my job.