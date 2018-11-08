Enes Kanter ripped Atlanta’s social media staffer who…
Enes Kanter ripped Atlanta’s social media staffer who joked on Twitter about his scary somersault Wednesday as he grappled for the ball with Hawks powerhouse center Miles Plumlee.
November 8, 2018 | 6:31 pm EST Update
Ira Winderman: Dwyane Wade is listed as out for Friday’s game, in the wake of the birth of his daughter. Derrick Jones Jr. also is listed as out due to a bruised right knee. Goran Dragic is questionable due to a sore right knee.
“A catastrophe is in the making in Washington, in our nation’s capital, as it pertains to basketball,” Stephen A. Smith said Thursday on “First Take.” ” . . . The situation with John Wall is so bad I’m getting pictures of John Wall off the court, [where] people are seeing him. They’re bringing up Rosebar, one of the most popular nightclubs, if not the most popular nightclub, in Washington, D.C. They’re talking about off-field habits. John Wall, pay attention!”
Wall apparently was paying attention. The point guard got wind of Smith’s comments and shared a message for his critics during an Instagram Live session from Orlando, where the Wizards will take on the Magic on Friday. “It’s a long season, everybody don’t start off great,” he said. “Keep being a fan, I’m gonna keep hooping. If you don’t like it, you can hike it. Facts!”
A commenter asked why Wall, who was chilling in a hot tub, wasn’t in the gym. “I ain’t in the gym because I just left practice ‘bout an hour or two ago, so now I’m relaxing with my feet up,” Wall said. “But don’t tell the fans I said that. They think I’m supposed to stay in the gym all day.”
November 8, 2018 | 6:00 pm EST Update
Did you still want to be in Toronto? Kyle Lowry: That’s a good question. I just wanted to be where I could win and I was wanted. And it was here. They didn’t trade me, so I guess this was the situation I was going to be in. And as a professional with the situation I am going to be in, I’m going to do my job.