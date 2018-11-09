Atlanta has been reluctant to move Dedmon, who opted into the second season of his two-year, $14 million deal last summer, but teams are expected to inquire about the availability of the six-year 7-footer. For contending teams, Dedmon could hold strong value as a rim-protecting, active big man.
November 9, 2018 | 5:20 am EST Update
For Timberwolves and president/coach Tom Thibodeau, accepting two players unlikely to crack his rotation and four draft picks with uncertain conditions was a non-starter, sources said. Around the NBA, there’s belief that the Heat and Philadelphia 76ers could re-emerge in the Butler discussions.
Some things are in his control, and his understanding of how the league works is part of the reason he declined to sign a long-term extension in Houston this offseason. That isn’t to say he wants out; he has stated on numerous occasions that he’d love to finish his career as a Rocket.
Overlooked in all of this is that players have lives outside of the 48 minutes they spend on the court. A transaction that seems simple on the surface actually involves several layers of complexity. And in today’s social media-crazed society, players can only block out so much. “All I can do is go out there and play,” Gordon said. “The only tough thing is some of your friends always come to you with, ‘Do you think you’re gonna be traded?’ That’s the only annoying thing. At the end of the day I’m just a basketball player and I have to control what I can control.”
The restricted free agency of Pat McCaw continues. McCaw remains in discussions with several other teams — including Golden State — league sources said.
There’s one working theory of why the Suns granted Chandler the buyout now instead of in February or March when the traditional wave of buyouts occur: Phoenix interim GM James Jones was a longtime teammate of LeBron’s in Miami and Cleveland. “James did LeBron a solid,” a league source told ESPN.
Why is he so Yoda-like? “You never get too high or too low,” Gordon explains. “Really, as a basketball player, as long as you focus on everything that you can do to stay on the floor, you can take your chances on anything. Of course in this league, you have to have talent to win, but I just try to make it to the point where you work hard every day and things come to you. It’s all about playing the right way.”