Kevin Chouinard: 50th anniversary floor
November 9, 2018 | 5:24 pm EST Update
Mark Medina: Warriors adding that “preliminary analysis” of Steph Curry’s MRI shows a mild to moderate left groin strain. As noted, Curry is out for tomorrow vs. Brooklyn. Using conventional wisdom, I wouldn’t be surprised he’s out on Monday against Clippers in LA. But we’ll see.
Nuggets forward Will Barton is starting to take a few shots as he recovers from surgery to fix core and hip muscle injuries. There is no timetable for his return. Barton said Friday he’s “getting stronger every day.
Fred Katz: Otto Porter told me this morning his left big toe is doing “way better”: “It’s a part of your body you don’t think about using a lot, but once you hurt it, you’re like, dang it affects a lot of variables.”
November 9, 2018 | 5:12 pm EST Update
Jazz coach Quin Snyder says his team is approaching the game just like any other one, despite the ESPN broadcast and outside intensity among local fans surrounding Hayward’s return. “I’ve said this a number of times, many times… myself personally, I think his teammates, the organization’s unbelievably appreciative of Gordon did here and what he put into our program,” Snyder said during shootaround. “Right, now my focus is strictly and completely on this team and our players so I hope you guys can respect that. That’s a long time ago and I wish Gordon the best,” he added. “It’s great to see him playing again.”