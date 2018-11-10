Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young was thrilled to show of…
Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young was thrilled to show off his first car, a new matte black $138,000 Audi R8, in July. Young’s teammates let his newness wear off a bit for bursting his proverbial bubble, and stuffed the new custom car with loads of popcorn Friday. The playful prank was documented by point guard Jeremy Lin.
November 9, 2018 | 7:40 pm EST Update
Michael Singer: Malone ended his pregame press conference with a vehement defense of Nikola Jokic. Said he’s a young kid who made a mistake. “Get off his back”
Fred Katz: Dwight Howard misses a shot on a foul at the rim, grabs the ball, looks at it and speaks to it, “You mother f*****. I hate you!” Then, he kissed the ball.
Young wasn’t the only rookie on the receiving end of a prank. Omari Spellman’s car was packed to the brim, too.
November 9, 2018 | 7:02 pm EST Update
Tim Bontemps: As I just reported on SportsCenter, the Jazz will not be doing a video tribute tonight to honor Gordon Hayward’s return. The team opted instead to put out a video on social media this afternoon. If you wonder why that’s all they did, just go look at the responses from fans…
Barry Jackson: Spoelstra doesn’t expect extended absence in wake of Wade baby but said he will be given all the time he needs. So not planning on Saturday Vs Washington in rare second set of home back to back.