USA Today Sports

Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young was thrilled to show of…

5 mins ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young was thrilled to show off his first car, a new matte black $138,000 Audi R8, in July. Young’s teammates let his newness wear off a bit for bursting his proverbial bubble, and stuffed the new custom car with loads of popcorn Friday. The playful prank was documented by point guard Jeremy Lin.

, Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
November 9, 2018 | 7:40 pm EST Update
November 9, 2018 | 7:02 pm EST Update
Home