Dan Woike: Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce in the “Enough” shirt Atlanta and the Lakers will war tonight in the wake of the Thousand Oaks shooting.
November 11, 2018 | 8:26 pm EST Update
A. Sherrod Blakely: “I’m gonna sit back with popcorn, watching.” – ex-#Celtics and ex-#Sixers guard Evan Turner on the growing rivalry between Boston and Philly, heightened even more so with Jimmy Butler trade.
Harrison Faigen: Luke Walton on Trae Young “He’s a very skilled player and he’s capable of having big nights, and he’s had a couple already in this league. He can shoot from anywhere, he’s a gifted passer and he’s tough to keep in front of you. He’s got a lot of skill and a lot of potential.”
Harrison Faigen: The Lakers are wearing these shirts to honor the victims of the shooting in Thousand Oaks tonight. They say “enough” on the front and have the victims’ names on the back.
November 11, 2018 | 8:04 pm EST Update
Adam Himmelsbach: Stevens on Butler deal: “Philly’s a really good team. They were a really good team 2 days ago. They’re a really good team now. I think our focus needs to be on us playing our best basketball right now. He’s obviously a heck of a player but I haven’t put too much thought into it”
Adam Himmelsbach: Stevens: “Offensively we’ve made good strides. I think in half of our games, in our last six games, we’re back up to where I hoped we would be, and at least on the right track, offensively.”