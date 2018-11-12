USA Today Sports

Lakers Nation: NBA's last two minute report says Tyson …

More HoopsHype Rumors
November 12, 2018 | 6:54 pm EST Update
It’s not so much a revenge motivation, but the Pistons want to get a win for their new coach. “I would love nothing more, honestly. This one would be special if we could get a win for him,” guard Reggie Jackson said. “He’s not going to say anything about it and we probably won’t talk about it, but guys will have it in the back of their minds. I can’t sense anything from him. That’s how great a dude he is: he’s not going to say much, and he has the utmost respect for Toronto; he talked about it when he first came here.”
31 mins ago via Detroit News

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Home