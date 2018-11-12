Lakers Nation: NBA's last two minute report says Tyson …
NBA's last two minute report says Tyson Chandler blocked Trae Young's floater before it reached the "apex," so it was not goaltending. As if there was any doubt.
November 12, 2018 | 6:54 pm EST Update
All indications are that the Raptors will have some kind of tribute video or appreciation for Casey when the Pistons play Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena, their only trip to Toronto this season.
It’s not so much a revenge motivation, but the Pistons want to get a win for their new coach. “I would love nothing more, honestly. This one would be special if we could get a win for him,” guard Reggie Jackson said. “He’s not going to say anything about it and we probably won’t talk about it, but guys will have it in the back of their minds. I can’t sense anything from him. That’s how great a dude he is: he’s not going to say much, and he has the utmost respect for Toronto; he talked about it when he first came here.”
“It’d be huge. I know he really wants that win,” guard Langston Galloway said. “He won’t say it — but we need to get this win for him.”
KC Johnson: Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said his franchise would’ve drafted Wendell Carter Jr. at No. 5 had they not traded up to get Luka Doncic. Used the Al Horford comp.
KC Johnson: This is only 2nd time that Dirk Nowitzki will miss Mavericks game in Chicago. “It’s unfortunate,” the future Hall of Famer said. “Chicago is another great sports town. No matter how good the team is, it’s always fun to play here. The atmosphere is great.”
KC Johnson: Dirk Nowitzki gave Joakim Noah some love: “I never really shot well in this building. I have to look up my percentages here but they’re not great. (42.4%) They always had good defensive teams, obviously some length with Joakim (Noah) and others for a long time.”