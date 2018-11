But if the team encounters a rough patch between now and the trade deadline, they could look to shuffle the decks. Apparently one option they might have on the table, according to Kevin O’Connor while speaking on “The Ringer NBA Show,” could be to send Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Philadelphia 76ers, who are canvassing the league for shooters (emphasis mine): ”(The Sixers’) depth is depleted. They need to add shooting, I had in my article on Saturday that they still retain interest in Cavs wing Kyle Korver, I’ve since heard that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on the Lakers is a guy that they could have eyes for, but even then, Korver is obviously one of the greatest shooters ever, KCP is an inconsistent shooter. I’m not sure how much he would solve their issues, but the point is that they need to find shooting.”