Even though the Wolves vowed not to let Butler’s situation affect their play, it looked like it was, at least to Taylor’s eyes, before the Wolves dealt Butler to Philadelphia over the weekend. “It just appeared that they weren’t working together as a team or as a unit the way that they should’ve. I can’t exactly answer why,” Taylor said. “The only thing that was different that we had was Jimmy’s position of leaving the team. Maybe that was affecting guys more than they even knew themselves.”