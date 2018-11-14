In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Andrew Sharp,…
In an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Andrew Sharp, Young asserted that he thinks the Hawks were right to invest in him. “The thing with Luka, he’s a great player,” Young said. “I don’t understand why it can’t work out for both situations. I hear [Atlanta made a mistake] all the time. Luka’s a great dude, and I think he’s going to be a really good player. But at the same time, I’m going to be a better player. Just because of my ability to stretch the floor, get others involved, I think I’ll be better.”
November 14, 2018 | 2:03 pm EST Update
Marc J. Spears: “I definitely want to see the crowd giving him a standing ovation and love for sure. He’s a legend when it comes to that organization. He is the greatest coach to ever coach in Raptors history,” ex-Raptors star @DeMar DeRozan to @theundefeated on Dwane Casey’s return to Toronto.
Ian Begley: Nets G Spencer Dinwiddie will honor the late Stan Lee with custom artwork on his sneakers in tonight’s game vs. MIA. Dinwiddie produced the shoe himself & will wear a different self-produced shoe in all 82 games this year. Shoes will be auctioned off to benefit youth charities. pic.twitter.com/xO3LgaZJbI
November 14, 2018 | 12:42 pm EST Update
Marc J. Spears: NBA free agent guard Brandon Rush, who has recovered from a broken thumb suffered on Sept. 10, is slated to workout for the 76ers next week, a source said. Indiana and Golden State showed interest before the injury.
Even though the Wolves vowed not to let Butler’s situation affect their play, it looked like it was, at least to Taylor’s eyes, before the Wolves dealt Butler to Philadelphia over the weekend. “It just appeared that they weren’t working together as a team or as a unit the way that they should’ve. I can’t exactly answer why,” Taylor said. “The only thing that was different that we had was Jimmy’s position of leaving the team. Maybe that was affecting guys more than they even knew themselves.”
“They were positive to Jimmy and positive about playing and working hard,” said Taylor, who sits at courtside near the team at Target Center. “But … just watching their action on the floor and dealing with the toughness of a fourth quarter, I don’t think it was quite there,” Taylor said. “The only thing I can relate back is they probably were under pressure they didn’t realize as young people. … It’s a negative environment.”
Alex Kennedy: Markelle Fultz was the last player to leave the gym after the Philadelphia 76ers’ shootaround. He was going to miss the second team bus if he stayed any longer. Here he is talking about the addition of Jimmy Butler and last night’s team dinner where they got to chat a bit: pic.twitter.com/yNNEOni8oZ