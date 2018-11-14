USA Today Sports

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Andrew Sharp,…

1 hour ago via Sports Illustrated
In an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Andrew Sharp, Young asserted that he thinks the Hawks were right to invest in him. “The thing with Luka, he’s a great player,” Young said. “I don’t understand why it can’t work out for both situations. I hear [Atlanta made a mistake] all the time. Luka’s a great dude, and I think he’s going to be a really good player. But at the same time, I’m going to be a better player. Just because of my ability to stretch the floor, get others involved, I think I’ll be better.”

Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
November 14, 2018 | 2:03 pm EST Update

5 mins ago via IanBegley

, Uncategorized

, ,

November 14, 2018 | 12:42 pm EST Update
1 hour ago via Minneapolis Star-Tribune

, Uncategorized

, ,

“They were positive to Jimmy and positive about playing and working hard,” said Taylor, who sits at courtside near the team at Target Center. “But … just watching their action on the floor and dealing with the toughness of a fourth quarter, I don’t think it was quite there,” Taylor said. “The only thing I can relate back is they probably were under pressure they didn’t realize as young people. … It’s a negative environment.”
1 hour ago via Minneapolis Star-Tribune

, Uncategorized

, ,

Home