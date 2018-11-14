To compensate for the move and their exorbitant luxury …
To compensate for the move and their exorbitant luxury tax bills, the Warriors sold off 45 percent of this San Francisco project to the ride-share company, as well as 10 percent to Alexandria Real Estate equities, a development company that’s been active in the area. The Warriors then retained 45 percent ownership of that office space. Consequently, the most successful basketball team in the world will be collecting hefty rent checks for the foreseeable future from one of the most successful tech behemoths in the world. As fond as team owners and executives have become in recent years of calling their beloved franchise a “technology company,” or “media company” or “entertainment company,” there’s an increasingly popular tag being heard at board of governors’ meetings: The NBA is a real estate company. “We are the new anchor store,” says Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin.
November 14, 2018 | 4:18 pm EST Update
In a move to try to jolt the offense while sacrificing some defense, the Knicks coach announced his second starting-lineup shake-up of the young season, inserting Emmanuel Mudiay as starting point guard and reinserting rookie lottery-pick Kevin Knox at small forward. Out are offensively challenged Frank Ntilikina and slumping Damyean Dotson, who didn’t have a shot, rebound or assist in 12 first-half minutes in Sunday’s Orlando debacle. The Knicks rate last in assists and are 22nd in pace.
“I want to see how it looks from a pace standpoint, from a chemistry standpoint,” Fizdale said at Wednesday’s morning shootaround at Chesapeake Arena. “I’ve said this a lot: I really do believe [Mudiay] is our best passer. He can get certain guys going in certain ways in that starting lineup, maybe get us off to a faster start from a pace standpoint. Again, that comes down with what fits each other, what players fit, what players don’t. I’m really trying to evaluate that.”
Kristina Leahy: BJ Armstrong told me his client, #Draymond Green, is going to be a phenomenal coach one day. Admits Draymond is a handful, but keeps him sharp. pic.twitter.com/xAQ6Q8gj5Y