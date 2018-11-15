As the Golden State Warriors played the Atlanta Hawks o…
As the Golden State Warriors played the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, Green stayed away from the team. He barely watched the Warriors’ win over the Hawks — if at all, sources said.
November 15, 2018 | 3:14 am EST Update
While the Golden State Warriors remain confident that Kevin Durant will stay with the team next season, Stephen A. Smith of ESPN says he’s “hearing differently.” He broke down the latest rumors Wednesday on The Stephen A. Smith Show (beginning around 20:55): “I’m hearing the Knicks and the Lakers, with the Lakers having the edge. That’s what I’m hearing. Two weeks ago, I heard the Knicks had the edge. Now, I hear the Lakers have the edge. Let me tell you something, it appears to be one of those two teams which is Kevin Durant’s next destination. But Golden State is telling me: ‘There’s no way in hell we believe he’s leaving. We believe Kevin Durant’s gonna stay.'”
League executives contacted by Sporting News speculated that Miami, which has been looking to add scoring punch off the bench, would be the most likely landing spot for Anthony. The Heat and Anthony’s representatives met to discuss the 10-time All-Star forward possibly joining the team before he signed with Houston last summer. Anthony, notably, also is a close friend of team mainstay Dwyane Wade.
He had bypassed pitching the ball to the two-time Finals MVP who clearly wanted the last shot. When Durant came at Green, questioning his decision making, the ever-emotional leader of the Warriors responded. “Don’t talk to me and come at me like I’m ______,” Green said, mentioning the name of a Warriors rotation big man here, per sources. “… I’ve won before you came.”
Green was surprised by his one-game suspension for the words exchanged with Durant and the content of what was said, sources with knowledge of his thinking have told The Athletic.
People around Green have acknowledged that this is the type of situation that he won’t forget easily and it’s why the two will need to speak about the situation to smooth things over.
Green flipped the topic of conversation on Durant by challenging him on the handling of his free-agent season, league sources told The Athletic, perhaps creating more issues that will need to be addressed.