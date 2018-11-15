Chris Vivlamore: Alex Len remains questionable. As prev…
November 15, 2018 | 2:36 pm EST Update
A report earlier this week claimed the source of Markelle Fultz’s shooting woes and shoulder issues last year was a motorcycle accident, that was covered up in order to protect Fultz:
In a phone conversation with PhillyVoice conducted Thursday afternoon, Fultz’s agent, Raymond Brothers, vehemently denied the allegation. “Markelle and the motorcycle, I saw the article that was sent, 100 percent not true,” said Brothers. “Quote me on that.”
The Sixers declined to offer a comment on the situation when contacted by PhillyVoice. A team source, who says contact was made between Brothers, Fultz’s mother, Ebony, and other members of Fultz’s inner circle, struck the same chord as Fultz’s agent. “No one is quite sure where the hell that story came from,” a source told PhillyVoice.
Silver’s first point, when discussing which technologies he is most excited about for the future of the NBA, is augmented reality. “I’d say to your point though, even about virtual reality and now there’s what they calling augmented reality,” Silver said to the 4 hosts. “In essence so that if you’re at a game, even in person, you may be holding up your iPhone and you may be getting additional information live. You hold it up and you see the players and be getting their stats and may see, OK, Steph Curry at that spot on the floor shoots 42 percent as opposed to 37 percent so he’s better off shooting there.”
Adam Silver: “Even people who aren’t huge basketball fans recognize that the courtside seat at an NBA, WNBA game, the great college game, is one of the best seats in all of sports. Even if you’re a hardcore football fan or whatever. What we set out to do is we said, ‘all right, first of all, only about 1 percent of our fans globally ever get to go to a game in person. And then take the tiny percent, the Jack Nicholson’s of the world, who actually sit in those seats, courtside. And then the challenge became, how can we replicate that experience?’”
Technology is driving these fan engagement innovations and with companies like NextVR and Oculus providing the virtual reality adaptation and companies like Second Spectrum (with whom the NBA is partnered) developing the real-time data adaptation — these types of innovations are getting closer and closer to reality. “How do we replicate the courtside experience?” Silver said. “And through virtual reality, augmented reality, all kinds of other immersive experiences in media, we’re getting closer.”