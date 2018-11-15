Bobby Marks: The rules of CBA prohibits Atlanta and Oklahoma City from claiming, signing or trading for Carmelo Anthony. Atlanta is on the list because Anthony had his contract amended back in July.
November 15, 2018 | 5:33 pm EST Update
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets releasing a statement tonight to acknowledge parting ways with Carmelo Anthony, though he will remain on the roster for now, source said. @Adrian Wojnarowski first reported tonight’s development.
Jonathan Feigen: Statement to come will again acknowledge Anthony’s cooperation with the roles he was asked to play, source said. Role had changed.
Bobby Marks: Carmelo Anthony like most free agents signed this summer have a Dec. 15 trade restriction. Still a month away for Anthony to be moved in a deal.
Alykhan Bijani: Ran into Nene in the elevator. He’s in good spirits. #Rockets hoping to have him back soon.
November 15, 2018 | 5:15 pm EST Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Carmelo Anthony’s brief stop with the Houston Rockets is over, league sources tell ESPN. Anthony will part ways with team, although there are no immediate plans to place 10-time All-Star on waivers. Team announcement is expected before Rockets play Golden State tonight.
Adrian Wojnarowski: For now, Anthony will remain on the Rockets roster, but will not rejoin the team, sources said. Anthony’s wisest course of action could be exercising patience and allowing changes in league rosters – through trades, injuries, team needs — to create more playing options for him.