Chris Vivlamore: The Hawks are now listing Taurean Prince as out tonight with Achilles pain.
November 15, 2018 | 7:07 pm EST Update
Tim MacMahon: Mike D’Antoni on Melo: “I just didn’t ever want to disrespect him and his career. He’s going in the Hall of Fame. You try to do the best thing, and you don’t make all the right decisions for sure. He was great, and we tried to make it work, but it just didn’t work out.”
Jonathan Feigen: D’Antoni continued: “The way we play probably wasn’t conducive to his game. He was trying to make the necessary sacrifices. It wasn’t fair to him as a Hall of Fame player to play in a way that wasn’t good for him, wasn’t good for us.”
Salman Ali: Mike D’Antoni says his sole focus is on the Rockets right now (rather than the Warriors) and he thinks they’re headed in the right direction. “Y’all can tell by my sleep patterns, it’s better right now.”
Salman Ali: PJ Tucker on Melo: “Stuff happens. Melo’s my guy. I’ve been knowing him since I was a kid. We don’t make decisions down here. That comes from another place.”
Salman Ali: Steve Kerr on the Rockets: “They’re a great team. It’s been a slow start for them, but that’s not anything out of the ordinary. It’s the NBA. We know how talented they are.”
Mark Medina: Steve Kerr said Draymond Green will have “minutes restriction” because of issues with his injured right foot and toe acting up
November 15, 2018 | 6:16 pm EST Update
Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey today issued a statement on forward Carmelo Anthony’s future with the team. “After much internal discussion, the Rockets will be parting ways with Carmelo Anthony and we are working toward a resolution,” said Morey.