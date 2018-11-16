Duvalier Johnson: Alex Len is available to play tonight…
Duvalier Johnson: Alex Len is available to play tonight against the #Nuggets. Taurean Prince and Dewayne Dedmon are both OUT.
November 15, 2018 | 8:58 pm EST Update
Harrison Wind: Big changes in the Nuggets starting lineup. Monte Morris is starting at point guard. Jamal Murray moves to the bench.
Michael Singer: Monte Morris has the best assist/turnover ratio (8/1) in the NBA. Second-best is 6/1. Murray’s ratio is 1.77/1, which ranks 150th, per NBA.com stats.
Fizdale procured a motivational tool – an actual tool – by bringing an ax into the locker room, having the players sign it and hoping that it will hold them together in hard times. But it seems more likely right now that a player will either chop down a locker room in frustration or someone will lose a finger.
“My thing to these guys is what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to chop down a big tree,” Fizdale said. “If you’re paying attention to if the tree is falling, you’re never going to get that tree down. We signed a covenant as a group, every guy. I said, ‘Hey, let’s make a commitment that no matter what happens that we stick together and we keep chopping this tree together.’ So the ax is just a symbol of us chopping this tree. Every day putting in the work with the right attitude. The right respect for what we’re trying to accomplish. And not let things linger, but keeping our eyes on the task of getting better.”
Tom Orsborn: #Spurs come into tonight’s game ranked 20th in the NBA in points per game at 107.7. Since scoring 110 in a 7-point loss to Orlando on Nov. 4, they haven’t reached 100. They’re averaging 94.8 points in that 4-game span.
Andrew Greif: Avery Bradley is further along in his injury rehab than Luc Mbah a Moute, Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. Bradley “looked good” in practice and worked out today as well but won’t play tonight.
Tim MacMahon: Isaiah Hartenstein has some potential as a developmental prospect, but he isn’t ready for significant minutes on a team with title aspirations. Source says Rockets hope Nenê (calf) is ready within next 10 days or so.
David Locke: Excited to announce that @Trevor Booker (Trevor Booker) will be the @LockedOnNBANet NBA Analyst while rehabbing his toe. Great insight on Warriors, Jimmy Butler, Celtics, 76ers and Wizards. Posting later at LOCKED ON NBA You will love Trevor he is going to be a star