Candace Buckner: Tonight, John Wall picked up his fourth technical foul of the season. He’s now in a three-way tie with Chris Paul and Kent Bazemore for second most in the NBA
November 16, 2018 | 9:33 pm EST Update
Jim Eichenhofer: Hard to believe some of the injury luck with this team at times. Elfrid Payton had played in 305 out of a possible 328 games of his four-year #NBA career prior to 2018-19, but just missed nine games with ankle sprain and now has broken finger only 8 minutes into return from it
Barry Jackson: Heat (6-9) loses 99-91 in Indy despite Richardson’s 28, Whiteside’s 12 & 17. Indy has won seven more games than Heat since trading Paul George. Of teams ahead of Heat in East in past year-plus, that’s the most disappointing one from Heat perspective. Pacers are simply better.
Christopher Hine: Kevin Garnett declined an interview request at halftime: “We just chillin’ tonight,” he said.
November 16, 2018 | 8:39 pm EST Update
Bulls injury update per Fred Hoiberg: Lauri Markkanen is shooting from deeper range, but is still 1-2 weeks away from playing with contact. Hoiberg says they will likely utilize the Windy City Bulls — the G League affiliate — to help get him back into game shape. Denzel Valentine’s time frame is still “up in the air.”