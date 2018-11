The​ transition to​ a new​ team​ and​ a new environment rarely goes without a few​ bumps in​ the​ road. Like​ a kid​ going​​ off to college or moving on to the adult world, there’s a desire to fit in and a learning curve to become acclimated with one’s new reality. The same is true for Tyreke Evans, who signed a one-year deal with the Pacers and is still getting comfortable with this group and his role. Both are new and unfamiliar. … Evans was added to lead the second unit and potentially to finish games alongside Oladipo, serving as a dual threat. So far, there have been underwhelming results with Evans’ play and that’s why head coach Nate McMillan met privately with him this week to talk it over. They watched game clips together, something McMillan has done individual with several guys. He lifted Evans up and was direct about what the team needs from him off the bench.