November 17, 2018 | 1:45 pm EST Update
The transition to a new team and a new environment rarely goes without a few bumps in the road. Like a kid going off to college or moving on to the adult world, there’s a desire to fit in and a learning curve to become acclimated with one’s new reality. The same is true for Tyreke Evans, who signed a one-year deal with the Pacers and is still getting comfortable with this group and his role. Both are new and unfamiliar. … Evans was added to lead the second unit and potentially to finish games alongside Oladipo, serving as a dual threat. So far, there have been underwhelming results with Evans’ play and that’s why head coach Nate McMillan met privately with him this week to talk it over. They watched game clips together, something McMillan has done individual with several guys. He lifted Evans up and was direct about what the team needs from him off the bench.
Like McMillan, his teammates have told him that he’s passing too much, passing up open looks and open lanes to attack. By following instructions meant for the entire team in an effort to ramp up their pace and scoring, he was not maximizing his on-court contributions. “We need Tyreke to be himself,” said center Myles Turner. “We’re big on the team concept and playing together and getting each other involved, but I think he was overpassing, doing a little too much. We brought him in to be who he was and we saw a glimpse of it tonight. So I feel like if he stays that aggressive, he’ll be just fine within our system.”
Duane Rankin: Trevor Ariza has yet to return to the Phoenix #Suns as he is still out for personal/family matters. He won’t play tonight against the Oklahoma City #Thunder. Igor Kokoskov said he hopes Ariza can rejoin team for #Suns four-game road trip that begins Monday at Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/3UkK0rhqX5
N.C. State commit Jalen Lecque is leaning towards signing his National Letter of Intent this coming week but is still considering the NBA as an option beginning during the 2019-20 season. Because he is a year removed from his high school graduating class, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Lecque could declare for the 2019 NBA Draft. He’s currently projected as the No. 25 pick in 2019 per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. Representatives from 16 NBA teams watched Lecque and his Brewster Academy team go 0-2 here at the National Prep Showcase at Albertus Magnus College, losing Friday night to Mount Zion Prep (MD) and Saturday to Link Year Prep (MO).