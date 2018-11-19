New Orleans pursued a trade for Hawks wing Kent Bazemor…
New Orleans pursued a trade for Hawks wing Kent Bazemore this offseason, per league sources. Atlanta still wants to get off Bazemore’s contract, which has a $19.3 million player option for next season that he’ll absolutely pick up.
There are whispers that New Orleans is interested in Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr., who is in the second year of an enormous four-year, $106.5 million contract.
The Mavericks would like to unload Wesley Matthews, but the 32-year-old has broken down in his 10th NBA season. I wonder whether the Mavs would consider dealing Harrison Barnes, whose $24.1 million salary would require a package similar to the one I suggested in exchange for Porter.
“If all five of us give effort on that end, we’ll be fine,” Wall said about the defensive end. “If three of us give effort, we won’t be fine. If four give effort, we still won’t be fine. It takes five to all be on one page. Until we do that, we’re going to keep having these ups and downs.”
“Everyone knows that when Kyrie got traded it was the beginning of the end for everything. It’s not a secret,” James said in an interview with The Athletic.
James suggested he didn’t feel he was lied to by Altman, so much as Altman was overruled by owner Dan Gilbert. “You realize at that point in time, take nothing from Koby, because Koby (was just named GM), but at that point in time, you realize that Koby’s not the only one running the team, as (former GM David Griffin) had done, and that’s why Griff was let go pretty much,” James said.
Cavs front-office officials declined to be quoted for this story but disputed that Altman gave James any indication the trade would not occur. They also said Altman asked James whether he would commit to the Cavs long-term if Irving were not traded, and James said no.
There is nuance with the Irving deal. When Irving demanded to be traded in July 2017, he did so in large part because he no longer wanted to play with James. Irving, in fact, told the Cavs he wanted out so badly he’d go ahead with knee surgery and miss a large portion of the year if he wasn’t traded. James, who did little to try to bridge the divide with Irving, told the Cavs to keep Irving in spite of his threats.