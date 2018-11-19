Chris Vivlamore: Justin Anderson’s restriction will b…
Chris Vivlamore: Justin Anderson’s restriction will be 10 minutes. Will come in three minute stints. (Plus one of course).
November 19, 2018 | 6:36 pm EST Update
Eddie Sefko: Dwight Powell (knee effusion) also out tonight against Memphis, per Rick Carlisle. Wesley Matthews to get a workout in to see if he can go with his hamstring.
Dwain Price: Carlisle on the @Memphis Grizzlies: “They’re legit. They’re playing a style that is conducive to their personnel. They can hurt you with big lineups and small lineups, so they have great versatility. @Dallas Mavericks
Rod Boone: Sounds like Dwayne Bacon will be in the rotation again tonight vs. Celtics with MKG out. James Borrego said Bacon has responded well every time he’s stepped on the floor. “I like his progression, I like his development. He’s a guy that can help us on both ends of the floor.”
Eddie Sefko: Memphis coach JB Bickerstaff was doing his pregame media scrum and DeAndre Jordan walked nearby, saying: “Don’t believe nothing he says, y’all.” JB smiled and launched a playful comment Jordan’s way.
Jovan Buha: Marcin Gortat is eating Chick-Fil-A nuggets in the locker room before the game. He said he normally has pasta or salad as his pregame meal, but he makes an exception in Atlanta with Chick-Fil-A.
Gina Mizell: The #Sixers gave former big man Richaun Holmes a framed jersey to commemorate his time with the team. It was waiting for him at his #Suns locker.
November 19, 2018 | 6:09 pm EST Update
Andrew Greif: Danilo Gallinari will not play tonight. Sick, Doc says. Avery Bradley will play and make it a three-guard starting lineup.
Duane Rankin: To match #76ers lineup, Igor Kokoskov is starting Devin Booker at point guard and will be joined by Mikal Bridges, Trevor Ariza, TJ Warren and Deandre Ayton. #Suns