Hawks wingman Vince Carter became the 22nd player in NBA history to score 25,000 points, reaching the milestone Friday night in Atlanta’s 124-108 loss to Toronto. “It was a great moment for me,” said Carter, who at 41 is playing in his 21st season. “Being around this long, you just want to play and accomplish as many things as you can. But 25K is 25K.”
November 22, 2018 | 2:50 am EST Update
The day — which began with James visiting students at his I Promise School in Akron — couldn’t have been any better for him. “To come here tonight and go out and hear the fans’ reception — 11 years playing here,” James said. “I just tried to be the best basketball player, the best role model, the best leader I can be both on and off the floor by example for this franchise. They showed their appreciation not only for myself, but for my friends and family at the game tonight. It was a great moment.”
The recognition from fans and the team was a moment he deserved. “I appreciate these fans just as much as they appreciate me. Every single night we stepped out on the floor, they showed their appreciation to not only myself but my teammates for those 11 years, especially those last four years, those championship runs we were making. That was my salute to them for them appreciating what I was able to accomplish with my coaches and teammates.”
“We’re not playing with the same personality that we did last year, and that’s the easy way to describe it, and the 50,000 issues are below that,” Stevens said. “I just don’t know that we’re that good. Maybe it’s not a wake-up call if you keep getting beat.”
Nicole Yang: Shirtless Enes Kanter: “For Thanksgiving, I’m thankful for this.” *rubs his six-pack* Mario Hezonja: “I’ll trade you a four-pack for a defensive slide.”