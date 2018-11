Davis clearly has helped Allen, pushing him to be a better rebounder and teaching him the tricks of the big-man trade. Davis is sixth in the NBA in rebounds per 36 minutes (17.0), and having that boardwork rub off on Allen makes the one-year, $4 million deal general manager Sean Marks gave him money well spent. “When I signed here, Sean didn’t say, ‘We want you to mentor Jarret Allen,’ ’’ Davis said. “But I’m an intelligent guy, and I think Sean knew that by doing his diligence and his homework and whatnot. I wasn’t going to come in here like, ‘Oh, [crap], I’m trying to start, I’m trying I take his minutes.’