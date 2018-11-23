Aaron Gordon: V.C...... Buuuuut 😴 http://twitter.com…
Aaron Gordon: V.C…… Buuuuut 😴
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
November 23, 2018 | 2:43 am EST Update
Davis clearly has helped Allen, pushing him to be a better rebounder and teaching him the tricks of the big-man trade. Davis is sixth in the NBA in rebounds per 36 minutes (17.0), and having that boardwork rub off on Allen makes the one-year, $4 million deal general manager Sean Marks gave him money well spent. “When I signed here, Sean didn’t say, ‘We want you to mentor Jarret Allen,’ ’’ Davis said. “But I’m an intelligent guy, and I think Sean knew that by doing his diligence and his homework and whatnot. I wasn’t going to come in here like, ‘Oh, [crap], I’m trying to start, I’m trying I take his minutes.’
Tzvi Twersky: Sometimes a small gesture leaves a big impact. Try to remember that this holiday season. I know I will. Shouts to @Double0AG and Happy Thanksgiving!
Nowitzki was truly humbled by the gesture from Rawlings and the city. Only two other people, golfer Jordan Spieth and author/humanitarian Virginia McAlester, have received keys to the city in the mayor’s seven years in office. “I told somebody in the locker room, I don’t even have a key to my own house,” Nowitzki joked. “I only get a garage fob.”
David Blatt jokingly addressed the press that didn’t have many questions to ask him after the win against Real Madrid, in comparison to the “thousands” of questions after Olympiacos‘ defeat against Panathinaikos. The Reds’ coach challenged the journalists in a light-hearted manner to ask him a little bit about politics, while he admitted he would’ve voted for Michelle Obama, had she run for US President.
November 22, 2018 | 11:32 pm EST Update
With a .500 record 18 games into the season, Smart was in no mood for any more “it’s still early” talk. “It’s the same old song,” he said in a quiet, matter-of-fact tone. “You know, it gets annoying. I don’t even know what to say at this point. You’ve already done heard it. I’m tired of talking about it. I don’t know.”
“I am,” he said, “but we’ve got to stop sugarcoating things. That’s the problem. We’ve got to stop sugarcoating it. We’ve just got to call it what it is. We’re playing like punks; that’s just what it is. “It’s not everybody. You’ve got guys out there that are playing and playing hard. That’s some, but we don’t have all five guys at the same time. So teams are going to continue to whup us.”