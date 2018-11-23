USA Today Sports

November 23, 2018
The Wizards are reportedly willing to trade anyone on their roster. That sparked wishful speculation around the country about Washington’s most valuable player, Bradley Beal. His apparent unhappiness only increased hope. But… Zach Lowe of ESPN: “I think what they’re asking for Beal, from what I’ve heard, makes him functionally not available. But maybe. Maybe some team throws the Brinks truck or their price comes down.”
