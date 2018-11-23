Tim Bontemps: After marveling at Vince Carter's longevi…
Tim Bontemps: After marveling at Vince Carter’s longevity this morning, Kyrie Irving was asked if he could envision himself playing that long. “No, no,” he said. “Once I’m done with this, hopefully in my early-to-mid 30s, I’m done with this.”
November 23, 2018 | 12:35 pm EST Update
The Wizards are reportedly willing to trade anyone on their roster. That sparked wishful speculation around the country about Washington’s most valuable player, Bradley Beal. His apparent unhappiness only increased hope. But… Zach Lowe of ESPN: “I think what they’re asking for Beal, from what I’ve heard, makes him functionally not available. But maybe. Maybe some team throws the Brinks truck or their price comes down.”
Scott Agness: Victor Oladipo (sore right knee) won’t play tonight vs San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/nQqWNXccnd