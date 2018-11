Talking to reporters for the first time since suffering the injury on Nov. 14 and undergoing surgery the following day, Rondo was in good spirits and discussed what he’s been cleared to do. “Still able to do a little bit of cardio,” said the veteran point guard, who is averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds. “I just got back on the court as far as, [the doctor] allowed me to sweat a little bit more. But I still can’t do anything upper [body] yet. But I can run and use my legs.”