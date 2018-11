Carter, who is less than two months shy of his 42nd birthday, notched his 25,000th career point Tuesday night – on a dunk – as a member of the Atlanta Hawks. The longtime superstar is in the midst of his 22nd NBA season and is still finding a way to contribute as a reserve during the twilight of his career. “He’s going against what the norm usually is for NBA guys in terms of longevity and what he’s been able to accomplish,” Kyrie Irving said with a look of bewilderment at Friday morning’s shootaround. “And I think the humility that he’s shown, to be able to be a part of a situation like this where they have good young players, but they also need development and leadership, and he’s right there enjoying this season as if it were his first.”