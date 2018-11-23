Carter, who is less than two months shy of his 42nd bir…
Carter, who is less than two months shy of his 42nd birthday, notched his 25,000th career point Tuesday night – on a dunk – as a member of the Atlanta Hawks. The longtime superstar is in the midst of his 22nd NBA season and is still finding a way to contribute as a reserve during the twilight of his career. “He’s going against what the norm usually is for NBA guys in terms of longevity and what he’s been able to accomplish,” Kyrie Irving said with a look of bewilderment at Friday morning’s shootaround. “And I think the humility that he’s shown, to be able to be a part of a situation like this where they have good young players, but they also need development and leadership, and he’s right there enjoying this season as if it were his first.”
November 23, 2018 | 3:49 pm EST Update
Talking to reporters for the first time since suffering the injury on Nov. 14 and undergoing surgery the following day, Rondo was in good spirits and discussed what he’s been cleared to do. “Still able to do a little bit of cardio,” said the veteran point guard, who is averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds. “I just got back on the court as far as, [the doctor] allowed me to sweat a little bit more. But I still can’t do anything upper [body] yet. But I can run and use my legs.”
Rondo later added: “It is all about perspective. It’s not that bad an injury as far as being out 12-13 months… [four to five] weeks is nothing compared to what I’ve been through. Young [or] old, if you have an injury in particular like an ACL [it would be worse]… [This] will be alright.”
“Just the same,” Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma said of what he’s seen from Rondo post-surgery. “He’s just not on the court. He’s always in the film room, always talking to people, always has something to say about whatever the other team is doing and he’s always willing to lend a hand out there.”
Christopher Hine: Jeff Teague on Derrick Rose: “He’s got a nice groove and I think everything off the court with him is just like — peace. I see him at peace all the time. When you’re injury-free and have peace, I think good things happen.”
“I was at The Decision,” Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell said of LeBron James’ announcement to leave Cleveland for Miami. “That was right down the street from my house. I almost got hit in the head with a bottle. Knicks fans weren’t very happy, but that was fun.”
“Donovan was a major LeBron fan, so just being able to see him was pretty huge,” Nicole recalled. “It was pretty big, especially in the town he attended school. I think every private school in the area, basically reserved spots for his students hoping he would want to move someplace in Greenwich and send his kids to a private school,” she explained. “So I think all the private schools in town tried to reserve some spots for his children. It was fun.”
Donovan Mitchell: “I grew up when they hated LeBron, so for him to be able to take a lot and put a lot on his shoulders was really what stood out to me because not a lot of guys want that pressure, want that role, but he took it head on, so that was really impressive to me.”