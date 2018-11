Durant scored 32 points, Klay Thompson had 31 and Golden State snapped its worst losing streak since early 2013 at four games, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 125-97 on Friday night. “I don’t believe in like, it’s just going to be over when it’s over. In the NBA, I don’t believe in fairytales and the emotions that come into this,” Durant said. “It’s not going to just be over unless we got out there and impose our will on the basketball court like we did tonight. And it’s not going to just happen for us tomorrow. We’ve got to play with that same passion and energy that we played with tonight.”