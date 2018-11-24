Aron Baynes knew the Boston Celtics had a perfect oppon…
Aron Baynes knew the Boston Celtics had a perfect opponent to improve their flow on offense. “You know we have had a pretty dry spell,” Baynes said. “We have gotten good looks, but (shots) haven’t been dropping, so to see it go through the hoop a few times tonight to begin the game was a good thing.” Baynes scored a season-high 16 points, Jayson Tatum added 14 and the Celtics snapped a three-game skid with a 114-96 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.
November 24, 2018 | 8:37 am EST Update
Lee’s return naturally will double as a trade audition. Perhaps the most elegant way for the Knicks to clear a max salary spot for the summer of 2019 is moving Lee’s $12-plus-million-per-year contract that runs for another season after this one. In the meantime, the 33-year-old brings strong perimeter defense, a 40-percent 3-point shooting stroke and a been-there-before presence to the mix. “I’m just happy for him that he’s getting back to a place where he can play,” Fizdale said.
In his 11th season, McGee has basically gotten a basketball rebirth. “I played against him in the last two NBA Finals and I wanted him on this team because I know what he brings,” said James, who lobbied the Lakers to get McGee. “It’s his energy, his energy level, his ability at the rim and his ability to protect the rim. If you don’t have that on your team, you’re not going to have much, man. You need to have people with a high IQ, which he’s got. That’s why I wanted JaVale to be part of this.”
But the numbers are spiking this year because he’s actually getting minutes — the Lakers are starting him and playing him about 25 minutes per night, and he’s responding with averages of 13.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. He’s showing everyone else what James saw in the NBA Finals the past two years. “He could have said get anybody,” McGee said. “It’s just a reassuring feeling, a confidence-builder I guess, knowing that you’re going into a situation wanted as an option, like you’re really wanted. That’s pretty dope.”
Portland shot worse (54.5 percent) from the foul line than Golden State did from the field. “(expletive),” said Jusuf Nurkic to open an interview. “We don’t look too good the last two games. Just not who we are. Who we believe we are. I thought before the road trip we felt pretty good about ourselves. “Our offense isn’t clicking because of our defense. We need to play defense. That’s what happens. It’s a good wakeup for us. We need to come back home and see what we’re doing wrong and we just need to play better.
“Overall, it was the team losing. Pretty much from me, myself, not doing their job. We played against good teams but it doesn’t mean we’re not that good – or we’re not that bad, either. “We just don’t look good out there right now. Right now, they overworked us, which is something we can’t be proud of.”
Durant scored 32 points, Klay Thompson had 31 and Golden State snapped its worst losing streak since early 2013 at four games, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 125-97 on Friday night. “I don’t believe in like, it’s just going to be over when it’s over. In the NBA, I don’t believe in fairytales and the emotions that come into this,” Durant said. “It’s not going to just be over unless we got out there and impose our will on the basketball court like we did tonight. And it’s not going to just happen for us tomorrow. We’ve got to play with that same passion and energy that we played with tonight.”
“So I never really believe that ‘it’s just going to happen. We’re going to win a game eventually.’ We got to go out there and play, and I think we’ve been trying obviously the last five games, but we haven’t come out on top. I think tonight we put together a full game and that’s what we’re going to need going forward. It’s not going to just happen for us. We got to make it happen.”
Aldridge had 33 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Spurs to a 111-100 victory over the Pacers on Friday night after San Antonio endured a stretch of five losses in six games. “It was a good win for us,” Aldridge said. “Now we’re back in the mix for sure. It felt good to get a win. We came in and played good defense, made a minimum of mistakes, and I thought we stuck to the game plan and got a good win. You’ve got to go game to game and this game was very important to us and I thought the guys came out focused.”