November 24, 2018 | 4:33 pm EST Update
November 24, 2018 | 2:18 pm EST Update
The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving guard Jodie Meeks, league sources told ESPN. Meeks’ NBA-mandated suspension for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program ends Saturday night. Waiving him keeps Milwaukee’s roster at 15 players. Meeks will have served the final 19 games of his original 25-game suspension since the Bucks acquired him in a trade with Washington in October.
