Chris Vivlamore: Hawks injury report va Hornets Sunday:…
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks injury report va Hornets Sunday: Alex Len (sore back) is probable. Kent Bazemore (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Alex Poythress (left ankle contusion) is out.
November 24, 2018 | 4:33 pm EST Update
Jason Anderson: Spoke to a team source with the @Golden State Warriors who confirms that @Stephen Curry, @Draymond Green and @Alfonzo McKinnie will all be out tonight against the @Sacramento Kings.
Tom Westerholm: Lengthy injury list for the Celtics tonight, which includes Gordon Hayward (out with ankle soreness) and Terry Rozier (questionable with knee soreness). Looks like Al Horford is good to go.
Mark Montieth: McMillan says @Victor Oladipo further from return than @Domantas Sabonis and @Myles Turner. Oladipo did conditioning things today, but hasn’t practice “live” in a week. Sabonis sat out Saturday, likely to practice tomorrow in Utah. Turner practiced today.
J. Michael Falgoust: Myles Turner (ankle) did practice today and told me he thinks he’ll play Monday v #Jazz … thinks he should not have played in Charlotte #Pacers
November 24, 2018 | 2:18 pm EST Update
The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving guard Jodie Meeks, league sources told ESPN. Meeks’ NBA-mandated suspension for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program ends Saturday night. Waiving him keeps Milwaukee’s roster at 15 players. Meeks will have served the final 19 games of his original 25-game suspension since the Bucks acquired him in a trade with Washington in October.
Albert Nahmad: Bucks waiving Jodie Meeks effectively means they paid $2M for a second-round pick from Wizards. Keeping Meeks on the roster throughout his suspension has enabled Bucks to fall another $298K below tax line. They’re now $9.5M under (assuming they get Mirza Teletovic clearance).