Chris Vivlamore: Updated injury for Hawks vs. Hornets: …
Chris Vivlamore: Updated injury for Hawks vs. Hornets: Alex Len (sore back) is available. Kent Bazemore (left ankle sprain) is available. Alex Poythress (left ankle contusion) is out.
November 25, 2018 | 4:14 pm EST Update
Keith Pompey: #Sixers swingman Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable with a sprained left ankle on the team’s game notes.
Josh Robbins: The Magic’s last win over the Lakers at Staples Center occurred on Dec. 12, 2012. That was the Magic’s first game against Dwight Howard, and the victory arguably was the franchise’s biggest win during Rob Hennigan’s tenure as GM.
John Denton: Two-time NBA champion Chris Bosh sitting courtside tonight for @Los Angeles Lakers & @Orlando Magic. He arrived to his seat by the start of the 2nd quarter.
Mike Trudell: Walton said Josh Hart came through last game fine with the ankle he tweaked at Cleveland. He’s available for normal minutes off the bench.
Comedian Megan Gailey, a Lawrence Central High School and Purdue University alumnus (her Instagram feed mentions her Colts fandom), got engaged to comedian/writer C.J. Toledano over the weekend. And where else would they do this? In front of the Reggie Miller mural, of course. ´Toledano said in his post: “Shot my shot and she said yes. Glad Reggie was there to witness it.” The Pacers legend offered his best wishes in the comments: “I blessen thee… BOOMBABY”
November 25, 2018 | 2:15 pm EST Update
Jason Anderson: Guard @Donovan Mitchell (rib contusion) will not play for the @Utah Jazz in tonight’s game against the @Sacramento Kings.
The comeback of Spurs rookie Lonnie Walker IV takes another step forward Sunday, with the team announcing he would be practicing with its G-League affiliate. Walker will work out with the Austin Spurs through Wednesday at the NBA club’s practice facility in San Antonio. The Spurs are on the road until then, finishing a four-game trek in Chicago and Minnesota.