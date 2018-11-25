My girlfriend and I got engaged in front of the Reggie Miller mural in Indy this weekend and then got blessed in the comments by the man himself.

All worth it now despite anyone who might think this is embarrassing and/or knows it's definitely across the street from a jail. pic.twitter.com/oFT5PspGsQ

