Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra just referred to Vince C…
November 27, 2018 | 7:24 pm EST Update
Mike Trudell: Nuggets coach Mike Malone said SG Gary Harris (ankle) is questionable and will be a game-time decision. He missed Denver’s last game.
ESPN’s annual fundraising week for cancer research is back, and this year the media company is auctioning sneakers from NBA and WNBA players, coaches and basketball commentators to entice people to donate. “Kicks to Beat Cancer” is one of three new initiatives for V Week for Cancer Research, which raises money for the V Foundation across all of its platforms and is now in its 12th year. According to ESPN, sneakers from the personal collections of pros will be signed and auctioned off for the charity.
Retired stars participating include Kobe Bryant, Paul Pierce, Scottie Pippen, Tracy McGrady and Jalen Rose. And current ballers in the NBA and WNBA who donated sneakers are DeMarcus Cousins, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Boban Marjanovic, Candace Parker, Chris Paul and PJ Tucker.
The Anthem Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Anthem Inc., announced that first-time NBA All-Star and 2018’s “Most Improved Player,” Victor Oladipo is being named the latest Anthem Health Champion for his commitment both on the court and in the community.
To join Oladipo in the fight against cancer, the Anthem Foundation has pledged to donate $1,000 to Oladipo’s charity, Dunk Cancer, for each dunk he makes in the 2018/2019 season. The grant will fund cancer research and prevention as well as treatment and support for hundreds of individuals and families touched by cancer. Oladipo will donate a minimum of $100,000 to benefit those affected by this disease.
November 27, 2018 | 6:28 pm EST Update
Doug Smith: The Raptors tell us Greg Monroe has some back spasms and won’t be available tonight in Memphis. He joins Norm Powell, he of the shoulder injury, on the shelf