November 27, 2018 | 7:24 pm EST Update
ESPN’s annual fundraising week for cancer research is back, and this year the media company is auctioning sneakers from NBA and WNBA players, coaches and basketball commentators to entice people to donate. “Kicks to Beat Cancer” is one of three new initiatives for V Week for Cancer Research, which raises money for the V Foundation across all of its platforms and is now in its 12th year. According to ESPN, sneakers from the personal collections of pros will be signed and auctioned off for the charity.
To join Oladipo in the fight against cancer, the Anthem Foundation has pledged to donate $1,000 to Oladipo’s charity, Dunk Cancer, for each dunk he makes in the 2018/2019 season. The grant will fund cancer research and prevention as well as treatment and support for hundreds of individuals and families touched by cancer. Oladipo will donate a minimum of $100,000 to benefit those affected by this disease.
November 27, 2018 | 6:28 pm EST Update
