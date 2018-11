The Raptors converted 10 of 17 shots from outside the arc in the second half, including 7 of 12 in the fourth to pull away from the Memphis Grizzlies for a 122-114 victory on Tuesday night. “We had a real gut check at halftime there,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said after Toronto trailed 71-59 at the break. “We weren’t really doing the things that we wanted to do, and then we came out and played a lot better in the second half.” Kyle Lowry had 24 points and six assists, and Fred VanVleet added 18 points to lead the Raptors. VanVleet made all six shots on the night, including three from outside the arc in the fourth.