Curry, surprisingly, is now ahead of Draymond Green in their separate recoveries. Green is still feeling the lingering effects of a toe sprain. Sources say Green, who has yet to return to practice, likely won’t make it back until at least the Atlanta game next Monday, meaning he’ll miss the Thursday game in Toronto and the Saturday game in Detroit.
November 28, 2018 | 7:43 am EST Update
Rockets looking for wings?
Houston is primarily focused on acquiring wing talent, sources said. Their trade market intensity last week, in the midst of their winning streak, was described by one source as “not in emergency mode, but not sitting back either.” In regards to Washington, Markieff Morris, Jeff Green and Kelly Oubre Jr. would fit the bill here. Morris and Green put on a rather impressive audition for Daryl Morey, who attended the game in D.C. The salaries are doable from a trade standpoint, around $9 million for Morris and $2.3 million for Green.
Another situation Houston is monitoring is the one playing out in Cleveland, sources said. The Cavaliers are aggressive in the market, looking to move some of their veterans. They have made it clear that they are moving in a younger direction, recently parting ways with J.R. Smith as they seek a trade for him. George Hill is another guard whose salary they would like to shed, but his $19 million price tag may make it difficult to find a taker.
League sources who have inquired about Fultz said recently they didn’t think Fultz would be on the 76ers roster past the trade deadline. We’ll see if anything changes on that front, but it seems more likely than not that Fultz’s days as a 76er may be coming to an end.
The talk of a trade demand from Fultz is overstated, at least according to his camp. There is a frustration with the situation, mainly because Fultz is 33 games into his NBA career and looking more and more like a bust of a pick than a player that was supposed to be the safest pick in the draft. The belief around the 76ers is that no one currently calling the shots in Philly feels any loyalty to him, and with Jimmy Butler in town, there is a reality to the long-term – Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Butler are the long-term future of the team, and Fultz is not in the picture, especially not with a big future contract.
Ironically, the team they just lost to could be a starting point for a turnaround. The belief is the entire roster is available, there are no longer untouchables, sources said. This obviously includes stars John Wall and Bradley Beal, but Houston hasn’t had any deep discussions for any Wizard yet. They merely placed a few calls, the first being two weeks ago.
Jimmer Fredette: ‘I want another NBA chance; this time, I’ll succeed’. He also talks about @kobebryant @StarburyMarbury. Stephon Marbury: Good luck.
Mitchell Robinson, New York’s 7-foot-1 rookie, fouled out with 3:27 remaining in the third quarter after having only two fouls at halftime. Noah Vonleh of the Knicks also fouled out with 2:29 to go in the fourth, and Mario Hezonja picked up his sixth foul in the final minute. Detroit went 32 of 45 on free throws and New York was 27 of 32. “I thought tonight was at least pretty consistent,” Griffin said. “Both ends, there was a lot of fouls called.”
The Raptors converted 10 of 17 shots from outside the arc in the second half, including 7 of 12 in the fourth to pull away from the Memphis Grizzlies for a 122-114 victory on Tuesday night. “We had a real gut check at halftime there,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said after Toronto trailed 71-59 at the break. “We weren’t really doing the things that we wanted to do, and then we came out and played a lot better in the second half.” Kyle Lowry had 24 points and six assists, and Fred VanVleet added 18 points to lead the Raptors. VanVleet made all six shots on the night, including three from outside the arc in the fourth.