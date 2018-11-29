USA Today Sports

In the latest episode of “Rookie On The Rise” from …

54 mins ago via For The Win
In the latest episode of “Rookie On The Rise” from Young Hollywood, Young explains how a few NBA veterans have helped him make the jump to the NBA. “I’ve gotten a lot of feedback since I’ve gotten drafted. Really throughout the Summer League, throughout the summer process and throughout these summer games, I’ve gotten a lot of texts from a lot of vets and a lot of guys I look up to. One of the main people I’ve been talking to is Kevin Durant. He reached out to me after our games in Utah, just trying to be encouraging and giving me a lot of advice about different things – on how to handle the media, and just everything that goes into basketball. Getting advice from him, guys like Donovan , guys like Allen Iverson…. One of the main things they’ve told me is to just remain the same. Remain the same person I am no matter what level I go to – because it’s gotten me this far and gotten me to this point. So, not to change anything, to continue to do things the right way.”

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
November 29, 2018 | 2:35 pm EST Update
Brian Robb: Here’s Kyrie Irving unfiltered on wanting Gordon Hayward to be more aggressive on offense: “Honestly, I think that he’s passing a little too much for Gordon’s potential and his talent. I think, coming up in the next few games, he’ll be able to show some different things that he’s been on for the start of the season. Just being more aggressive offensively and looking for his shot more. We had practice yesterday and I told him, ‘Look for your shot more. Get aggressive and get yourself going because you are a great talent in this league and I don’t want you to ever forget that.’ Of course, he does a great job of coming off the pick-and-roll and making those passes, but I want him to be aggressive and score the basketball for us as well because we are going to need it down the stretch.”
54 mins ago via BrianTRobb

Top Rumors

, , ,

The best way to get attention in the NBA is still good, old-fashioned winning, and so the best team in the league’s better division is surely getting way more focus than usual, right? Okay, perhaps not way more. A little, tiny bit extra? “What attention?” puzzled Los Angeles Clippers forward Tobias Harris said on Wednesday night. “Uh, I guess. I don’t know. In truth, the Clippers are still a distant second in a two-horse race when it comes to snaring the spotlight in their own city. But on the court they are handily outperforming those neighborly Lakers and hurriedly proving that Twitter followers and media mentions don’t buy wins.
54 mins ago via USA Today Sports

Uncategorized

, ,

And while teams around the NBA and those who follow the association are readjusting their expectations for the Clippers, no one knows quite how much of a shift in thinking is necessary. For not even head coach Doc Rivers himself knows just how good his team could prove to be. “I think we have a lot of improvements (still to make), I really do,” Rivers said. “We have guys that haven’t played together much or are coming back. I like our team and we’re going to get better. How good? I’ll let you know later.” Twenty games isn’t a monumental sample size but it is big enough to rule out a fluky spurt. The Clippers’ run has been built on sweat and toil and intangible extra efforts that have both brought the team together as a unit while simultaneously super-charging its performances.
54 mins ago via USA Today Sports

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Home