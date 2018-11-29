USA Today Sports

Chris Vivlamore: Hawks injury report for tomorrow’s g…

More HoopsHype Rumors
November 29, 2018 | 6:21 pm EST Update
As The Athletic reported on Nov. 19, Joerger has long been of the belief that Kings assistant general manager Brandon Williams would like to replace him as coach and was, in essence, working against him internally. But that story, and the fact that it came at a time when the Kings were off to one of their best starts in more than a decade, have only made matters even worse.
12 mins ago via The Athletic

, , , Top Rumors

, , , ,

Storyline: Dave Joerger Hot Seat?
According to sources, Joerger on Thursday asked that Williams not be present for the team’s shoot-around in advance of the Kings’ home game against the Clippers. Williams, who had returned from an extended stretch of travel on Wednesday that had helped avoid these sorts of conflicts, subsequently left the shoot-around with Divac as a result of Joerger’s request. Joerger, the sources say, believes that Williams was the source of the story and is upset with the organization for not levying any discipline against Williams.
12 mins ago via The Athletic

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

November 29, 2018 | 5:08 pm EST Update
Home