Chris Vivlamore: Hawks injury report for tomorrow’s game at Oklahoma City: Dewayne Dedmon (left ankle soreness) is probable. Jeremy Lin (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Alex Poythress (left ankle contusion) is out.
November 29, 2018 | 6:21 pm EST Update
As The Athletic reported on Nov. 19, Joerger has long been of the belief that Kings assistant general manager Brandon Williams would like to replace him as coach and was, in essence, working against him internally. But that story, and the fact that it came at a time when the Kings were off to one of their best starts in more than a decade, have only made matters even worse.
According to sources, Joerger on Thursday asked that Williams not be present for the team’s shoot-around in advance of the Kings’ home game against the Clippers. Williams, who had returned from an extended stretch of travel on Wednesday that had helped avoid these sorts of conflicts, subsequently left the shoot-around with Divac as a result of Joerger’s request. Joerger, the sources say, believes that Williams was the source of the story and is upset with the organization for not levying any discipline against Williams.
In response to the Athletic story, Divac issued a statement on Thursday afternoon. “I have advised my front office and coaching staff to not focus on drama and rumors, but instead to focus on continuing to develop our young and exciting team,” Divac said in the statement. “And that’s what we’re going to do.”
Harrison Wind: Nuggets 2nd round pick Jarred Vanderbilt is a couple of weeks away from a return, per a league source. Vanderbilt’s been ramping up his on-court work as he continues to rehab from foot surgery. He’ll likely play a lot in the G League this year @BSNDenver bsndenver.com/nuggets-to-sig…
November 29, 2018 | 5:08 pm EST Update
Shams Charania: Sources on @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: The Boston Celtics have waived guard Walter Lemon Jr., who was on a two-way contract.
The Denver Nuggets have been granted an injury hardship relief exception from the NBA and will use that exception to sign guard Brandon Goodwin of the G League, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.