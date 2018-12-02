Chris Vivlamore: Hawks injury report vs. Warriors Monda…
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks injury report vs. Warriors Monday: Dewayne Dedmon (flu-like symptoms) is probable. Jeremy Lin (left ankle sprain) is probable.
December 2, 2018 | 4:33 pm EST Update
Will Guillory: Gentry says E’Twaun Moore will be out tonight. Wes Johnson will take his place in the starting lineup
Mirjam Swanson: The Clippers have transferred two-way forward Johnathan Motley to the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario from the L.A. Clippers.
Eric Woodyard: Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Donovan Mitchell being compared to Dwyane Wade: “I think Donovan has a class to him that’s similar to Dwyane.” He also compared their body type.
Derek Bodner: Wilson Chandler (thigh) will not play tonight. Brett Brown has not yet determined who will start in his place. #Sixers.
Donatas Urbonas: Domantas Sabonis was named the best Lithuanian basketball player of the year. Arvydas Sabonis, father of Domas & also the president of Lithuania basketball federation, took the prize for his son.
Donatas Urbonas: Arvydas Sabonis on Domantas Sabonis Lithuanian player of the year award: “Once I told: if one of my sons will play basketball, I will be extremely happy. And now I need to take the award for my kid. What a time to be alive. I wish him health. Everything else will come with time.”