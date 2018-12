On Sunday afternoon, Kuzma helped the Lakers (14-9) secure a convincing 120-96 win over the Phoenix Suns (4-19). He led all scorers with 23 points and added eight rebounds and three assists in his 29 minutes of playing time. “He’s doing a much better job of making the extra pass,” Walton said. “Still not every time and I get on him every time he doesn’t make it, but he is doing a nice job of, for the most part right now making the extra pass. And defensively he was good again today. We’re putting him on guys that play the point guard, we’re putting him on guys that are centers. Asking him to play switching coverage, asking him to play our scheme coverage and he’s made a lot of progress with all of that.”