Bryan Kalbrosky: Kent Bazemore: "I actually got a chanc…
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
December 3, 2018 | 3:39 pm EST Update
Hoiberg is not a forceful personality, and I have come to believe, after talking to lots of sources over lots of years now, that his tepid nature played some role in his inability to imprint any foundational belief upon any of his four Chicago teams. Had he done so, perhaps there would have been less roster upheaval.
There has never been a sense that these current Celtics don’t like each other. It has just felt like their bond was not as strong as it could be. Of course, a talented team without a special bond is certainly preferable to a less-talented team with a special bond, but the preference would be to have both. But on Saturday night, Kyrie Irving acknowledged that there have been times when the Celtics’ lack of camaraderie and cohesion affected them.